WATCH NOW: After 36 years of walking, friendships and family formed through rain, sleet and dark of night for a Winston-Salem postal carrier

If Dan Hicks had an inkling what was waiting for him Thursday afternoon as he made his familiar and appointed rounds through the neighborhood near Forsyth Country Club, he didn’t let on.

Some three dozen neighbors — the family that happened over 36 years of delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service over the same route — lined both sides of the street waving hand painted signs and gold pom-poms to thank him for decades of friendship and service.

He figured it out when Buddy Chandler piled him into the passenger seat of a sweet ‘77 blue MG for last ceremonial ride and a retirement party on Banbury Road.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said with a broad smile spreading across his face.

Hicks has been around long enough to watch children grow into adults and meet their kids in turn. He formed relationships so tight that he was invited to weddings and came to visit folks in their last earthly days. Even neighborhood dogs liked him.

“If she had her way,” said neighbor Jon Daly of his family pet, “she’d jump in his truck and ride with him.”

So when Hicks wheeled down Banbury for his big send-off, his eyes — and his heart — filled.