WATCH NOW: After 36 years of walking, friendships and family formed through rain, sleet and dark of night for a Winston-Salem postal carrier

If Dan Hicks had an inkling what was waiting for him Thursday afternoon as he made his familiar and appointed rounds through the neighborhood near Forsyth Country Club, he didn’t let on.
Some three dozen neighbors — the family that happened over 36 years of delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service over the same route — lined both sides of the street waving hand painted signs and gold pom-poms to thank him for decades of friendship and service.
He figured it out when Buddy Chandler piled him into the passenger seat of a sweet ‘77 blue MG for last ceremonial ride and a retirement party on Banbury Road.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said with a broad smile spreading across his face.
Hicks has been around long enough to watch children grow into adults and meet their kids in turn. He formed relationships so tight that he was invited to weddings and came to visit folks in their last earthly days. Even neighborhood dogs liked him.
“If she had her way,” said neighbor Jon Daly of his family pet, “she’d jump in his truck and ride with him.”
So when Hicks wheeled down Banbury for his big send-off, his eyes — and his heart — filled.
“People have treated me like family,” he’d said the previous night. “Some older people literally saw me more than grown kids who had to move far away. You form bonds with people like that, and you really, really care about them.”
'It meant a lot to us'
Flyers put together by Karel Chandler, the area’s unofficial mayor, circulated over the last few days alerting those who didn’t already know that Thursday would be Hicks’ last.
“Let’s celebrate this wonderful man who has been a lifeline for many of us and taken care of us with great care and love,” it said.
The parade, as with many things in 2020, was planned as a safe-distance COVID drive-by. Neighbors, careful not to block driveways, turned out with signs and blaring car horns.
And for many of them, it was the very least they could do.
“He’s our mail carrier and our friend, too,” said Amy Mendenhall, an investment advisor who moved away for a time before returning to the family home. “My mom and dad are gone now but they really considered Dan a part of the family. I do, too.”
As she should. After her father passed away, Mendenhall said, Hicks made it a point to visit with her mother.
“I lived out of town then,” she said. “It felt good knowing that someone was checking on her that way every day.”
And when Jane Mendenhall’s health flagged, Hicks showed his heart again. “He came to see my mom in Hospice,” she said.
Her voice cracked and tears welled up. She apologized unnecessarily before continuing.
“Dan was in the Army and Dad was a World War II vet. They formed a bond over (military service). I’m sure that’s not unique, but it meant a lot to us. Dan just values relationships.”
Reached at his home in Yadkinville the night before his last day in a USPS uniform, Hicks was as imagined. He was humble, a little emotional over the end of his working life and hopeful about what the future may hold for him and Scarlette, his wife of 36 years.
(Don’t worry. I was careful not to spoil Thursday’s surprise in the event he hadn’t picked up on the plan already. Dan Hicks is no dummy; he knows how to read people.)
“It was just one of those things,” he said of his career choice. “I hadn’t aspired to be a mailman. But it turned out to be a great move.”
Hicks, who’s closing in on his 65th birthday, joined the Army in 1973. He served three years and learned to run heavy equipment. He considered going into a similar line after his discharge, but decided against it. “I’d had enough of traveling,” he said.
So when the opportunity to work for the U.S. Postal Service came up, Hicks grabbed it. He slipped on the uniform in 1981 and settled into his route three years later.
Hicks never wanted to work indoors or spend his days in a truck. He preferred to be outside, in the rain, the sleet, snow and dark on night on his appointed rounds.
So he walked and walked. And walked some more. Some days, particularly around the holidays, he logs upwards of 40 miles delivering mail.
“I got a Fitbit to track it,” he said.
A two-way street
A funny thing happened as he was lugging all those packages, bills, letters and junk mail. It was gradual — lasting relationships aren’t built in a day — but his natural friendliness turned him from a familiar face.
“That’s going to happen when you’ve been on the same route as long as I have,” Hicks said. “Some of the younger (mail carriers) might not get to have that same experience with patrons.”
It’s a standard question, but one that must be asked. No story about retirement is complete without it: What’re you planning to do now?
Hicks’ answer didn’t revolve around golf, travel or fishing. He and Scarlette have a new grandson, their first, and they’re really looking forward to watching him grow.
They’ll continue being active in their church. And they may join the Yadkinville Y. No sense is losing fitness gained from nearly 40 years of daily walking.
“I used to think 65 was old,” he said. “But when you get here, you realize it’s not. I’d just like to have some good years with my family.”
Hearing that wasn’t terribly surprising, not after hearing so many stories from strangers who came to be a second family.
The idea of a friendly neighborhood mail carrier or a beat cop who knows merchants by first name may be part of some exalted, near-extinct America. Maybe; maybe not. But that mythologized ideal, like many such notions, had to be grounded in some fact before it could take root.
“Dan is such a great example for my kids,” said Cooper Scurry, a neighborhood guy who first met Hicks as a high-school student in the mid-1980s. “He knew my parents. He knows me. We have four kids now and he knows them, too.”
Asked about that multi-generational effect, Hicks lit up and specifically mentioned those children.
“Four little kids, excited to see the mailman, acting like it makes their day,” he said. “I have to say, that works both ways. I’ll miss that.”
Mendenhall, the Dalys, the Scurrys and many others feel the same way.
“Not everybody will grow up to play in the NBA,” Scurry said. “There’s nothing wrong with being reliable, steady, kind, having a great work ethic, being friendly and getting to know your neighbors.
“And that’s what Dan the Mailman is.”
