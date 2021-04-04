WATCH NOW: Bethania Moravian Church welcomes more people to 2021 Easter Sunrise Service

Knopf said she is not sad about not being able to start the service at the front doors of the church with the congregation again this year.

“It’s out of our control,” Knopf said. “We’re doing everything we can to stay healthy and keep our people healthy, and to model that for others.”

She said with all the changes they had to make a year ago from March 22, 2020, onward, she is sure they were grieving.

“But, at the same time, our highest priority was to be able to worship with our people, connect with them and be somehow a presence for them in the midst of this to remind everyone of the strength of the Lord and that the Lord surely will give us the strength to make it through this. And he has,” Knopf said.

Scott Rainey, pastoral student intern of Bethania Moravian Church, said the service went well.

“We’re kind of doing things a little differently this morning,” Rainey said. “I think everybody stayed distanced in their family groups well and kept their masks on, which we were hoping. It was nice to gather together for our Easter Sunrise Service today.”

He said Sunday was the first time the church’s full band had played together in about a year.