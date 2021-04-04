WATCH NOW: Bethania Moravian Church welcomes more people to 2021 Easter Sunrise Service

BETHANIA — Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, members of the congregation of Bethania Moravian Church started parking their vehicles in the church’s main parking lot and up on the hill at God’s Acre graveyard to be part of the Easter Sunrise Service.
The Bethania Moravian Church band played off and on as people walked to the graveyard. Most people wore coats or jackets to protect against the chilly morning temperatures.
About 30 minutes later at sunrise, just under 100 church members of all ages stood in God’s Acre, which is graced with mature cedar trees and a serene atmosphere.
“The Lord is risen!” Judy Knopf, the church’s intentional interim pastor, said after walking from the church and up the hill to join the congregation.
“The Lord is risen indeed!” the congregation responded.
Not long afterwards, sunlight could be seen through the trees.
Several church members said hearing the words “The Lord is risen!” is their favorite part of this traditional service.
“I think because this is the conclusion of our holy week readings. We’ve gone through the last week of Jesus’ life. Then today, we rejoice and say, ‘He has risen,’” Idalia Canter, co-chairwoman of the elders of Bethania Moravian Church, said as her voice cracked with emotion.
The Easter litany was read for the first time in Bethania on March 22, 1760.
Sunday marked the church's 261st consecutive annual observance.
Typically, the pastor opens the front door of Bethania Moravian Church and the congregation is gathered on the front lawn off Main Street in Bethania.
“What is so powerful about that to me is just walking through those doors and proclaiming that Jesus Christ has risen from the dead,” Knopf said after the service.
The congregation would then follow the pastor up the hill to God’s Acre where the liturgy is resumed after the congregation is assembled on the graveyard.
But in these pandemic times, that was not the case for this or last year’s Easter Sunrise Service.
“Last year, we were so restricted in our numbers that we could only have five people,” Canter said.
Those five people, including Knopf and Canter, made the walk from the church doors to God’s Acre. The service was recorded and made available for people to view online. Sunday’s Easter Sunrise service was also recorded and is available on Bethania Moravian Church’s Facebook page and YouTube.
North Carolina recently increased the indoor mass gathering limit to 50 people and the outdoor mass gathering limit to 100.
Knopf said she is not sad about not being able to start the service at the front doors of the church with the congregation again this year.
“It’s out of our control,” Knopf said. “We’re doing everything we can to stay healthy and keep our people healthy, and to model that for others.”
She said with all the changes they had to make a year ago from March 22, 2020, onward, she is sure they were grieving.
“But, at the same time, our highest priority was to be able to worship with our people, connect with them and be somehow a presence for them in the midst of this to remind everyone of the strength of the Lord and that the Lord surely will give us the strength to make it through this. And he has,” Knopf said.
Scott Rainey, pastoral student intern of Bethania Moravian Church, said the service went well.
“We’re kind of doing things a little differently this morning,” Rainey said. “I think everybody stayed distanced in their family groups well and kept their masks on, which we were hoping. It was nice to gather together for our Easter Sunrise Service today.”
He said Sunday was the first time the church’s full band had played together in about a year.
“They did a great job this morning,” Rainey said.
Burke Bovender, a member of the band and vice chairman of the elders of Bethania Moravian Church, said the service and sunrise were beautiful.
“It’s a refreshing moment,” Bovender said. “It’s a new life for us, especially in this time period where we’re coming out of a pandemic. I think this refreshes the soul and refreshes the body. We’re on our way. We’re coming out of this.”
Four generations of Tom Canter’s family have been members of Bethania Moravian Church. He has been a member for more than 60 years.
Tom Canter said he has been coming to the sunrise services for as long as he can remember, and they are always emotional because of “what the Lord sacrificed for us.”
“I’ll get personal,” he said. “What he sacrificed for me.”
As tears filled in his eyes, Tom Canter said he doesn’t get emotional about his ancestors until the church band plays the last song – “Hallelujah, Praise the Lord.”
It was his maternal grandfather’s favorite song.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ