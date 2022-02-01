WATCH NOW: Bird's-eye view of Weaver Co. fire in Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism
Firefighters pulled back from a massive fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Monday night, as fears of an explosion led…
A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across …
The Triad's fourth measurable snowfall is possible Friday. There has never been more in a single month.
Emergency officials spent Monday night going door-to-door, sounding sirens, urging people to evacuate using loudspeakers and taking to social …
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.
As more than six months of exploratory drilling comes to an end, a developer still refuses to reveal what he's looking for. An expert suggests mining could be the goal.
To the occasional passerby, the closing of a State Employees Credit Union branch in the Eastway Plaza Shopping Center — and the plywood slappe…
Alleging unprofessional behavior at the Advance Fire Department, Davie County terminated its agreement for housing its transport unit, personn…
Q: I recently went to eat at Firebird's restaurant. None of the servers or staff wore masks. I thought Mayor Joines had mandated masks in indo…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
