WATCH NOW: COVID vaccines for kids under 5 will be here soon, says Wake Forest Baptist's Dr. Ohl

Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified.
A woman was pinned inside her burning Jeep on Monday night after being struck on Skylark Road by a GMC Yukon whose driver was impaired, Winsto…
Jashawn Arnez Summers was found guilty by a Forsyth County jury on Thursday of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other charges.
Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors.
A vehicle crash forced the closure of U.S 421 North in Forsyth County near Lewisville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Q: Once again this year, an aggressive vegetation is spreading over the Poindexter Wildlife and Nature Preserve wetlands on Reynolda Road. I a…
The Reynolds High School Class of 1970 will mark their 50th reunion this weekend. For some women, the twice-delayed reunion is a chance to plan their next big outing.
The owner of a beloved restaurant in Pilot Mountain that closed due to COVID shutdown makes a comeback with a food truck that restored work-life balance.
A former Novant Health nurse was sentenced Wednesday for tampering with drugs. She was already serving a prison sentence for a similar crime.
