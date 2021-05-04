WATCH NOW: Dash grounds crew prepares for opening day

Support Local Journalism
A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.
Rebecca McKnight, the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died on Tuesday. She believed children should see themselves in American history.
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.
A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night on East Fifteenth Street, Winston-Salem police said.
Demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
An excavator loaded garbage and other debris into a large metal bin off Akron Drive Wednesday afternoon near the site of a homeless camp known…
A man was shot in the chest Sunday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
A Forsyth County minister has been arrested and charged with having child pornography. T Elliott Welch has been senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville since February 2020 and has a degree in religion, specializing in Youth Ministry, from Liberty University.
