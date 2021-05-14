WATCH NOW: Dr. Christopher Ohl questions wisdom of latest mask guidance

Support Local Journalism
Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are accused of giving Eva Marie Beckom fentanyl-laced heroin.
Catching a glimpse of a political sticker affixed to a computer inside car raises legitimate concerns. And it serves as a timely reminder to cops that everybody is watching all the time.
Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers, police said.
The grandson of a Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor has been added as a plaintiff in an amended wrongful-deat…
A 14-year-old was wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say.
It was a small number, but most people responding to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system's survey said they plan to have their children vaccinated.
Road work will result in lane closures on Interstate 40 in and around Winston-Salem from Sunday through Friday morning as crews do road and bridge rehab work.
A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in the side yard of the house where they lived. Police said she was shot and died at the scene. Willie Junior Snuggs has taken into custody and is now in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
What does the gas situation look like in your area this morning? Are you conserving what's in your tank or going about business as usual?
