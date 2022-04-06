WATCH NOW: Dr. David Calloway talks about work in Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, was driving when he went missing.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.
This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.
The four men convicted of murdering Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002 are innocent and should be exonerated, an attorney for one of the men said in a motion filed last month in Forsyth Superior Court.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday and…
Her two children were in also in the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.
Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner is now facing an alienation of affection lawsuit from the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief.
A pile of public cash, whatever the source, requires a lot of oversight (and eyeballs) to successfully duck the unholy trinity of waste, fraud and abuse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.