 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Drivers smash into and disregard school bus stop signs in and around Winston-Salem

  • 0

Drivers in Forsyth County illegally pass school buses more than 110 times a day, school officials say. Here are a few of those heart-stopping moments, courtesy of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia sheriff sued over raid that killed woman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert