WATCH NOW: Dudley football game canceled, crowd asked to leave stadium after fight in stands, coach says

GREENSBORO — Dudley's game Friday night against Durham Hillside was canceled at halftime.

Police at the game told a News & Record photographer that there had been several fights. Dudley coach Steven Davis said police asked that the game be suspended.

Initially, the game announcer said that due to unforeseen circumstances, all fans were being asked to leave the stadium. He later announced the game had been canceled and asked the teams to leave the field.

Durham Hillside was leading 15-8 at the time according to scores posted at MaxPreps.

Check back for updates at greensboro.com.