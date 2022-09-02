WATCH NOW: Dudley football game canceled, crowd asked to leave stadium after fight in stands, coach says

GREENSBORO — Dudley's game Friday night against Durham Hillside was canceled at halftime.
Police at the game told a News & Record photographer that there had been several fights. Dudley coach Steven Davis said police asked that the game be suspended.
Initially, the game announcer said that due to unforeseen circumstances, all fans were being asked to leave the stadium. He later announced the game had been canceled and asked the teams to leave the field.
Durham Hillside was leading 15-8 at the time according to scores posted at
MaxPreps.
Check back for updates at
greensboro.com.
PHOTOS: Dudley-Durham Hillside game canceled
Dudley's Savoi Edwards is tackled from behind during the game with Durham Hillside at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley's Andrew Attmore II runs for a short gain during the game with Durham Hillside at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley head football coach Steven Davis during the game with Durham Hillside at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley's RJ Baker is pursued from behind by Durham Hillside's Ontario Thompson during the game at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley's RJ Baker celebrates as he scores a touch down during the game with Durham Hillside at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley's Andrew Attmore II loses control of the ball during the game with Durham Hillside at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dudley's Koredell Bartley is tackled by Durham Hillside's Isaiah Deloatch after a short run during the game at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.