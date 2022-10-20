WATCH NOW: Elevator installation at Greensboro Coliseum

This time-lapse video shows a crane crew from Guy M. Turner lifting into place a new elevator at the north end of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The new elevator has a lift capacity of 4,500 pounds and was constructed off-site at Resolute Elevators in Burlington and replaces a smaller elevator.
Woody Marshall
