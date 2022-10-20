 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Elevator installation at Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0

This is a time-lapse video of an elevator being lifted into place at the Greensboro Coliseum. A crane crew from Guy M. Turner lifts into place a new elevator at the north end of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The new elevator has a lift capacity …

This time-lapse video shows a crane crew from Guy M. Turner lifting into place a new elevator at the north end of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The new elevator has a lift capacity of 4,500 pounds and was constructed off-site at Resolute Elevators in Burlington and replaces a smaller elevator.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Motorbike taxis elevated to navigate frequent flooding in the Philippines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert