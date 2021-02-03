Crews were at Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday morning to film for Stephen A. Smith's "First Take" on ESPN. The show is highlighting historically Black colleges and universities during Black History Month.
Watch Now: ESPN show filming at WSSU on Wednesday morning
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda …
- Updated
A Winston-Salem teen who died Saturday in a traffic crash in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will be remembered as a happy child, her mother said Tuesday.
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda …
Man accused in Hanes Mall shooting claims he can’t get fair trial in Forsyth. He cites local publicity, BLM protests.
The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019 maintains he can't get a fair trial…
Wrong-way driver on I-40 ID'd as missing Rockingham County man. 78-year-old was killed in Winston-Salem crash Monday night.
The wrong-way driver who died in a crash on Interstate 40 Monday night was a Rockingham County man with dementia who had just been reported mi…
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man outside of a sweepstakes business on Jan. 23, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Lewisville Elementary School will move to fulltime remote learning for the next two weeks because of a high number of COVID-19 cases, Winston-…
Kevin Spainhour has resigned as principal of West Stokes High School to become the new principal at West Forsyth High School, the largest scho…
It took five hours and a front door blown off its hinges Monday morning to convince a 78-year-old Rural Hall man to surrender to authorities. …
Gunfire detection system coming to the city. Winston-Salem police hope to save lives, but critics call it invasive.
Winston-Salem police officials say the interval between the time a gun is fired and when the police find out about it can spell the difference…