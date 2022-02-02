 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire chief on evacuation efforts, worst-case scenario at fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo on why evacuation remains voluntary in Winston-Salem | Feb. 2, 2022

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says people who live within a mile of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire will likely need to stay out of their homes for longer than originally predicted.

The fire chief responded to questions about why an evacuation order remained voluntary, saying that it wasn't practical to put emergency crews in harm's way to enforce a mandatory evacuation.

Feb. 2, 2022

"The fact of the matter is ... at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," he said.

Mayo also said Wednesday there were hopeful signs, particularly in what officials have been able to determine about a rail car of ammonium nitrate at the plant.

That rail car and its explosive contents prompted firefighters to leave the area and issue an evacuation order Monday night.

Mayo said the risk of explosion remains, however.

