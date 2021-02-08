Watch Now: Firefighter rescues dog from home in Bethania

Bethania-Rural Hall Road closed around 4 p.m. Monday near the town of Bethania because of a house fire at 2015 Bethania Rural Hall Road. A woman who lives at the house, Tanya Frazier, said the fire started in the basement.
The only person at home at the time was Frazier’s 92-year-old mother, Darnela Frazier, who was not injured.
Firefighters rescued a dog, Peter Parker “Petey” Frazier, from the basement and delivered it safely to the home’s residents.
The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. and was extinguished by 5 p.m.
Wes Young
