WATCH NOW: Firefighting continues at smoldering fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem on Friday

Firefighters pulled back from a massive fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Monday night, as fears of an explosion led…
Emergency officials spent Monday night going door-to-door, sounding sirens, urging people to evacuate using loudspeakers and taking to social …
Winston-Salem fire officials are taking extensive safety measures in the wake of a massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant t…
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.
Luck's doctor had found a large polyp after a routine colonoscopy, and sent a piece of it for testing. The longtime anchor was adamant that she wanted to be the one to share her diagnosis with co-workers — and viewers.
Food-stamp recipients will get maximum benefits through February
The building is 80 years and governed by the code in place at the time of its construction – “grandfathered in” as exceptions to updated and modern requirements.
To the occasional passerby, the closing of a State Employees Credit Union branch in the Eastway Plaza Shopping Center — and the plywood slappe…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said during a 2 p.m. press conference that the risk of an explosion at the still-smoldering Winst…
