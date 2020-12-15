Watch Now: First COVID-19 vaccination at Wake Forest Baptist

Within days, hospital officials said, hundreds of front-line hospital workers will be getting the shots, which require two doses 21 days apart to become effective.
Wake Forest Baptist officials called the start of vaccinations a momentous event that will hopefully be the first step toward life returning to normal.
To emphasize how easy the experience was, Ohl jokingly asked when he would get his shot — after Deshawn Hopkins, picked to lead off the vaccinations, had already jabbed Ohl's arm with the needle and put on a bandage.
Those receiving the first shots said the experience was routine. After waiting for 15 minutes following the injection, many of the employees walked out to go back to work.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center COVID-19 vaccinations
