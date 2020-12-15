Watch Now: First COVID-19 vaccination at Wake Forest Baptist

Dr. Chris Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, received the first COVID-19 vaccination administered in Forsyth County.

Ohl and nine other employees received the first of nearly 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Within days, hospital officials said, hundreds of front-line hospital workers will be getting the shots, which require two doses 21 days apart to become effective.

Wake Forest Baptist officials called the start of vaccinations a momentous event that will hopefully be the first step toward life returning to normal.

To emphasize how easy the experience was, Ohl jokingly asked when he would get his shot — after Deshawn Hopkins, picked to lead off the vaccinations, had already jabbed Ohl's arm with the needle and put on a bandage.

Those receiving the first shots said the experience was routine. After waiting for 15 minutes following the injection, many of the employees walked out to go back to work.