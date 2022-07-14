WATCH NOW: Forsyth County COVID-19 update for July 14, 2022

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
North Carolina’s first known infestation of the highly invasive spotted lanternfly appears to be contained within a five-mile radius in easter…
A 25-acre tract of land that’s mostly wooded will stay that way in the future, thanks to a donation to the city by the heirs of Jack Eugene Ha…
A Forsyth County judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in a first-degree murder case after the defendant kept interrupting court proceedings and a…
A Winston-Salem man was charged on Friday with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the June 25 death of a store clerk i…
Progress on the Northern Beltway creeping up to significant milestone by summer 2023.
Winston-Salem police seized 11 guns, including a stolen one, more than 10 pounds of marijuana and other drugs on Friday as they arrested a man…
A Winston-Salem woman who was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash in Davidson County has been identified.
Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse of Red and White Cheerleaders were featured in singer Ciara’s music video for her song “Jump.”
A Winston-Salem man was convicted Friday on charges that he shook and dropped his infant son, resulting in multiple broken ribs and a severe h…
Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Thursday an N.C. House bill that clarifies how local communities — such as downtown Winston-Salem — can design…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.