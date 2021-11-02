 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Forsyth health department has vaccine doses ready for 5- to 11-year-olds
top story

WATCH NOW: Forsyth health department has vaccine doses ready for 5- to 11-year-olds

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

+4
Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.
Politics

Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.

A six-figure severance package is at the center of a possible lawsuit that the Town of Rural Hall said it will file next month against former Town Manager Megan Garner. Garner and three Rural Hall Council Members resigned abruptly last week. The town attorney and clerk also have resigned. The interim town attorney, Randolph James, accuses the former town council members of violating state law in approving the severance package. 

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Crime

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A Forsyth County judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally stabbing his former roommate in June 2020. Sampson Bash, 52, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is accused of killing Keith Bowman after an altercation. Bowman was the youngest son of the late Carl H. Russell, who founded Russell Funeral Home, a prominent Black-owned funeral home in Winston-Salem, in 1939. 

