EDITOR'S NOTE: Videos contain graphic content. Last week, a judge ordered the release of body camera video taken at the Forsyth County jail. The video captures moments that led up to John Elliott Neville's death in December 2019. One video Neville saying "I can't breathe" dozens of times.
These videos show what occurred in Neville's cell:
Neville, 56, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
According to an autopsy report, the brain injury occurred at the Forsyth County jail when his heart stopped beating and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated after being held in a hog-tie restraint position on his stomach with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up toward his buttocks. An attorney for Neville's family has said that video footage shows Neville saying, "I can't breathe," 24 different times. According to three independent sources familiar with the investigation, at least twice, the response from detention officers is, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe."
