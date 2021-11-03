WATCH NOW: How to get your 5- to 11-year-old a COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth

Support Local Journalism
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says his deputy followed procedure and de-escalated a situation at Paisley on Oct. 22. The mother of the student involved says the officer didn't need to handcuff her daughter.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen.
Also: It's almost time for the Central Library book sale.
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that h…
A former Davidson County sheriff's deputy and his wife are facing charges in a domestic-violence case, authorities said Thursday.
A brutal fight resulted in injuries that led a veteran into the spiral of addiction. His death from an ulcer, his parents say, was 12 years in the making.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
School leaders caution that data should not be compared with previous years, given the disruption to education last year.
A six-figure severance package is at the center of a possible lawsuit that the Town of Rural Hall said it will file next month against former Town Manager Megan Garner. Garner and three Rural Hall Council Members resigned abruptly last week. The town attorney and clerk also have resigned. The interim town attorney, Randolph James, accuses the former town council members of violating state law in approving the severance package.
