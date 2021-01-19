Watch Now: Inauguration eve prayer in downtown Winston-Salem

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d…
If you ever had the good fortune to be in the same room with Pete Clary, be that a courtroom or a barroom, odds are good you might have heard …
Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.
Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t…
Forsyth County has been listed as one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site for COVID-19, state Health Se…
The former Sears retail store at Hanes Mall owned by Novant Health Inc. is going to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Forsyth Coun…
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
Forsyth County will soon have three COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites, operated separately by Atrium Health, Novant Health Inc. and the county D…
A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that her parents sexually abused her, as well as several boys who stayed at the Children's Home in Winsto…
North Carolinians ages 65 to 74 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
