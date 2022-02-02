 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Latest update on fertilizer plant fire and explosion risk in Winston-Salem
top story

WATCH NOW: Latest update on fertilizer plant fire and explosion risk in Winston-Salem

Feb. 2, 2022

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says people who live within a mile of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire will likely need to stay out of their homes for longer than originally predicted.

He also says there are hopeful signs, particularly in what officials have been able to determine about a rail car of ammonium nitrate at the plant.

That rail car and its explosive contents prompted firefighters to leave the area and issue an evacuation order Monday night.

Mayo said the risk of explosion remains, however.

