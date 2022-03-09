WATCH NOW: Long line forms as people apply for help paying expenses from fertilizer plant fire

People have lined up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this evening (March 9) to apply for financial assistance in the wake of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire. The fertilizer plant caught fire Jan. 31 and prompted officials to advise thousands of people they should evacuate their homes. The voluntary evacuation wasn’t lifted until the evening of Feb. 3. Winston-Salem residents can be reimbursed for hotel bills, meals, lost wages and other expenses related to the fire.