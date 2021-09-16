WATCH NOW: MerleFest Pickers Tent; an excerpt from “Booth Shot Lincoln"

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Parkland High School was placed under lockdown on Monday as dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a fight among students.
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jordan Anthony Gabriel.
A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound late Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in was fired on in the Old Town area, authorit…
Witnesses heard Curtis Farrow being punched and knocked around. And afterward, they saw two men take Farrow out of the house, then return without him.
The woman was last seen with a man in a gray Ford F-150 truck towing a camper.
A Winston-Salem teenager has been arrested for his alleged role in Monday’s fight at Parkland High School, authorities said.
Two white Winston-Salem police officers deny they assaulted and illegally stopped a Black man. The man, Destiny Thompson, filed a federal lawsuit that the officers followed him, stopped him and then beat him, yanking him out of the car and trying to take his cellphone.
The city has tentative plans for the fair to go forward with masks mandatory inside buildings and strongly encouraged all over the fairgrounds.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.