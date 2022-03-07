WATCH NOW: Mother of US 52 shooting victim talks about her son, Treshaun

Click here to read more about the shooting on U.S. 52 that killed two people on Sunday night in Winston-Salem
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster.
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
Four Surry County residents are facing drug offenses after investigators found quantities of methamphetamines inside homes in the Ararat and L…
Scrapping a charge that many people don’t bother to pay, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday scrapped the annual fee for own…
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Death is the city's eighth homicide so far this year.
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
