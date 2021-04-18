WATCH NOW: Mothers speak of sons lost to gun violence in rally downtown Sunday

“Every time I get on my phone or Instagram, it usually runs to the news, and it’s always something negative,” Moore said. “Adam Toledo (the 13-year-old shot in March by police in Chicago) … You cannot get away from it.”

Mass shootings — gun violence in general — is a plague that everyone knows about and yet not enough people seem to do anything about, said Miranda Jones, another speaker.

“Violence is leaving here and not doing anything about it,” she said.

Evette Wooten, a mother whose son Shawn Elliot Mitchell Jr. was shot to death in High Point in March 2019, climbed up a step to a microphone to drape an arm around Scott after Scott got choked up.

“We knew each other before,” she said. “But we really became close after (their sons’ deaths.)”

Wooten, Scott and Tracy Scales-Dent, the third mother to speak to the crowd, are fed up with senseless shootings and an overall failure to deal with one of the root causes — the easy availability of firearms.

“I’m just tired of it,” Wooten said. “Some people are just not going to care unless it happens to them.”