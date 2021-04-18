WATCH NOW: Mothers speak of sons lost to gun violence. Rally was in downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday.

“Every time I get on my phone or Instagram, it usually runs to the news, and it’s always something negative,” Moore said. “Adam Toledo (the 13-year-old shot in March by police in Chicago) … You cannot get away from it.”

Evette Wooten, a mother whose son Shawn Elliot Mitchell Jr. was shot to death in High Point in March 2019, climbed up a step to a microphone to drape an arm around Scott after Scott got choked up.

“We knew each other before,” she said. “But we really became close after (their sons’ deaths.)”

Wooten, Scott and Tracy Scales-Dent, the third mother to speak to the crowd, are fed up with senseless shootings and an overall failure to deal with one of the root causes — the easy availability of firearms.

“I’m just tired of it,” Wooten said. “Some people are just not going to care unless it happens to them.”

Scales-Dent, whose son Jonathan McCravey Jr. was killed in May 2016 in a drive-by shooting, said that as much as it hurts, she feels compelled to tell her story to honor her son’s memory and to try and get something done about the violence.

“I have to tell my story,” said Scales-Dent, who joined anti-gun violence groups Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America after her son died. “It’s the only way to bring any change and maybe save somebody else.”

