WATCH NOW: Officials offer details on deadly school shooting at Mount Tabor High

Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the student who was shot at Mount Tabor on Wednesday afternoon has died. The suspect, also believed to be a Mount Tabor student, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening, officials said.
The victim, William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was taken from the school to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred shortly after noon.
Other Mount Tabor students, who remained at the locked down school until after 4 p.m., were being reunited with family members around 4 p.m.
