WATCH NOW: Plane crash on I-85 shuts down interstate in Davidson County

A Plane Crash On I-85 In Davidson County Involved A Tractor Trailer On Wednesday

A twin-engine plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South near Lexington on Wednesday, said the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the plane in flames.

WGHP/Fox 8 reports that the pilot was killed when the plane crashed into the truck.

Benjamin Nelson, who drove by the scene and shot video of the plane burning, said the crash was at the end of the runway for the Lexington/Davidson County airport.

I-85 South between exits 91 and 88 was expected to remain closed until 11 p.m. Wednesday, said N.C. DOT.