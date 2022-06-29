 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Police chief talks about vigilantes in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss "civilian groups conducting self-initiated undercover criminal investigations in Winston-Salem." The police department said Thompson is expected to discuss the challenges and dangers of such activities.

