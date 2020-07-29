Protesters outside Forsyth County's courthouse Wednesday call for the Forsyth County jail to sever ties with Wellpath, the jail's medical services provider, as well as for the release of video in connection with John Neville's death.
A judge was set to hear a petition from news organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro, asking that body camera video and other footage from the jail be released publicly. News outlets have asked specifically for video related to the last night Neville spent in the jail before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The Greensboro man died days later.
An autopsy report said he died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained in the hog-tie position at the jail, according to the report.
Five former detention officers and a Wellpath nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Neville investigation: Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
