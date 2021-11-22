 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol comes to Winston-Salem
WATCH NOW: Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol comes to Winston-Salem

Hometown winner

"Oh my God. It's real!" yells Lynn Smith. Dave Sayer of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol presents Lynn and Lewis Smith with an authentic bank check (to go with his big presentation check) for $48,825, the value of a new Ford Bronco that he could have chosen as his prize, at their Winston-Salem home on Monday. Lewis Smith said he has been playing Publishers Clearing House games for 29 years. He said the first thing he does each morning is get online to play their games.

