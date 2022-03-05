WATCH NOW: Scenes from Cameron Indoor for Coach K's final home game

Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.