 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Scenes from move-in day at Wake Forest

  • 0

Wake Forest welcomed almost 1,400 first-year students during move-in day on Wednesday, August 17.  

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Little boy runs up to Pope Francis during weekly audience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert