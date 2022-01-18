WATCH NOW: Stay home and let our street crews work, Winston-Salem official says Tuesday

While major roads might look clear as of Tuesday, officials with the City of Winston-Salem are still asking residents to stay home — or at least to stay away from streets where crews are still working to spread salt throughout the city.

In a video message posted to social media, the city’s senior community educator, Randy Britton, said crews realized Monday night that plowing some roads was making them worse.

"We found that plowing streets actually exposed more icy areas and really just uncovered the snow and left streets in really poor condition," he explained in a video update Tuesday.

Those conditions made driving an exercise in futility in some areas.

At the intersection of West End Boulevard and Seventh Street near downtown, several vehicles — including a luxury SUV that appeared to have skidded off the road and hit a stop sign — sat abandoned on an icy uphill curve. A driver in a Mercedes sedan appeared to have surrendered to the conditions and sat in the idling vehicle with hazard lights blinking.

Other vehicles attempted the hill, but had to slide down and go back the say they came.

Sunny skies and expected high temperatures in the upper lower 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday will help thaw some of the remaining ice and snow, but overnight lows in the mid-20s will lead to refreezing, forecasters said.