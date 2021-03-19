Watch Now: Stretch of Reynolda Road closed after crash takes down power poles

A tractor-trailer on Reynolda Road snagged an overhead power line and pulled down seven power poles after crossing the bridge over Silas Creek Parkway in front of Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem on Friday.

Driver Henry York said he was terrified as power lines struck the front of his truck, cracked a window and caused sparks to fill the air.

Three cars going in the opposite direction on Reynolda were hit by the falling power lines. The lines are now draped over the cars, which were still sitting on Reynolda Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Duke Energy crews are on the scene beginning repair work. The power lines are no longer connected so that crews can work.

Traffic remains blocked on Reynolda between Polo and Wake Forest roads.

Blackened spots on the truck show where electrical lines came into contact with the tractor-trailer. Part of the front bumper was damaged, and the front passenger window was cracked.

York said his motor shorted out when the power line struck the front of his truck.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s unclear how long it will take for the damage to be repaired and the road reopened.