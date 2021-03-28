WATCH NOW: Sunday night wreck temporarily shuts down lane on Salem Parkway

Winston-Salem police said Salem Parkway was reduced to a single lane eastbound in downtown Winston-Salem Sunday evening after a car hydroplaned on the wet freeway, struck the median wall and came to a stop on the right-hand side of the road.

Police said the accident occurred about 7 p.m., and that there were only minor injuries to some of the occupants of the car.

The wreck occurred just east of the overhead bridge that carries Marshall Street over Salem Parkway downtown. The wreck was first called out as involving three cars, but police said it turned out that the drivers of the other two cars had stopped to give assistance at the wreck scene.

No charges were filed. The right lane eastbound was closed while police and emergency responders dealt with the accident. Police said the roadway was completely reopened after about 30 minutes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.