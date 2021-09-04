WATCH NOW: The Gin Blossoms played in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday night

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
The school district reported its cases after one week of school. Some of the highest cases are in high schools.
A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot at his home by unknown people who then fled the area.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn’t deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
Street lights in Winston-Salem have some people seeing purple.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the student who was shot at Mount Tabor on Wednesday afternoon has died. The suspect, also believed to be a…
A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense.
Active shooter. Mount Tabor High. Every parent's nightmare, a cliche, but so true.
