Watch Now: Wake Forest football families ready for Duke's Mayo Classic, the last game of a trying season

CHARLOTTE — Parents of Wake Forest players, like their children, have sacrificed during the COVID-19 football season.

Wake Forest's football team reported to campus in July and has been there ever since. There have been no trips home on the weekends as would have been the case in past seasons.

Before Wake Forest's final game against Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Classic the families of Chase Monroe and Zion Keith talked about the end of the season.

As Monroe's mother said: "Santa came, and Chase gets to open up his presents tonight when we get home."

