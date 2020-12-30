 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Wake Forest football families ready for Duke's Mayo Classic, the last game of a trying season
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watch Now: Wake Forest football families ready for Duke's Mayo Classic, the last game of a trying season

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE — Parents of Wake Forest players, like their children, have sacrificed during the COVID-19 football season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wake Forest's football team reported to campus in July and has been there ever since. There have been no trips home on the weekends as would have been the case in past seasons.

Before Wake Forest's final game against Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Classic the families of Chase Monroe and Zion Keith talked about the end of the season.

As Monroe's mother said: "Santa came, and Chase gets to open up his presents tonight when we get home."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News