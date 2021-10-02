WATCH NOW: What's cooking at the Carolina Classic Fair

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase
The Carolina Classic fair got started under clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Friday, although many people ignored the requirement t…
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.