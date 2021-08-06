WATCH NOW: Wyndham commitments for 2021

Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field
Matthew Wolff
PGA Tour victories
1
Best 2021 finish
T15 at U.S. Open
World ranking
No. 38
FedEx Cup points
No. 62
Notable
• Turned pro in 2019 after playing two seasons at Oklahoma State.
• Won the 3M Open in 2019.
• T19 at the 2019 Wyndham.
Sam Burns
PGA Tour victories
1
Best 2021 finishes
Won Valspar Championship
Second at AT&T Byron Nelson
Third at Genesis Invitational
World ranking
No. 32
FedEx Cup points
No. 13
Notable
• Joined the PGA Tour in 2019.
Matt Kuchar
PGA Tour victories
9
Best 2021 finish
T3 at WGC Match Play
World ranking
No. 78
FexEx Cup points
No. 120
Notable
• Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.
• Last played in Greensboro in 2005.
• Three international victories.
Jason Kokrak
PGA Tour victories
2
Best 2021 finishes
Won Charles Schwab Challenge and CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek
World ranking
No. 24
FedEx Cup points
No. 11
Notable
• Having his best year on PGA Tour since joining in 2012.
Kevin Kisner
PGA Tour victories
3
Best 2021 finishes
Second at RSM Classic
T5 at Travelers Championship
T8 at Rocket Mortgage Classic
World ranking
No. 50
FedEx Cup points
No. 68
Notable
• Played in 2017 Presidents Cup.
• T3 at 2020 Wyndham Championship.
Adam Scott
PGA Tour victories
14
Best 2021 finish
T10 Farmers Insurance Open
World ranking
No. 46
FedEx Cup points
No. 123
Notable
• Won the 2013 Masters.
• Former world No. 1.
• Also has scored 14 international victories.
• Has played in nine Presidents Cups.
• Last win was 2020 Genesis Invitational.
• One of nine players to qualify for all 14 FedEx Cup postseasons.
Lucas Glover
PGA Tour victories
4
Best 2021 finish
Won the John Deere Classic in July
World ranking
No. 83
FedEx Cup points
No. 33
Notable
• Former Clemson star who has amassed more than $26 million in career earnings.
• Won 2009 U.S. Open Championship.
Rickie Fowler
PGA Tour victories
5
Best 2021 finish
T8 at PGA Championship
World ranking
No. 106
FedEx Cup points
No. 125
Notable
• Won the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.
• Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.
J.T. Poston
PGA Tour victories
1
Best 2021 finishes
Second at Barbasol Championship
World ranking
No. 100
FedEx Cup points
No. 66
Notable
• Was the 2019 winner of the Wyndham and is a Western Carolina graduate who is a Hickory native.
Ryan Moore
PGA Tour victories
5
Best 2021 finish
Tie for second at John Deere Classic
World ranking
No. 170
FedEx Cup points
No. 140
Notable
• Won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Wyndham Championship in 2009.
• He will need a good week to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Si Woo Kim
PGA Tour victories
3
Best 2021 finish
Won The American Express tournament in January
World ranking
No. 55
FedEx Cup points
38
Notable
• One of the many former champions who will play this year at The Wyndham.
• He who won in 2016 at the age of 21.
Jim Herman
PGA Tour victories
3
Best 2021 finish
T20 at Barbasol Championship
World ranking
No. 141
FedEx Cup points
No. 170
Notable
• The defending champion at the Wyndham Championship.
• Also won the 2019 Barbasol Championship and 2016 Houston Open.
• Has played numerous rounds with former president Donald Trump and is a former assistant club pro at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
Camilo Villegas
PGA Tour victories
4
Best 2021 finish
Tie for eighth at the Honda Classic
World ranking
No. 239
FedEx Cup points
No. 127
Notable
His last PGA Tour win was the 2014 Wyndham Championship.
K.J. Choi
PGA Tour victories
8
Best 2021 finish
Tie for 30th at Valero Texas Open
World ranking
No. 722
FedEx Cup points
No. 213
Notable
• Won the tournament in 2005 at Forest Oaks when it was called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.
• At age 51 he will likely be the oldest player in the field.
• He has also played four tournaments in 2021 on the PGA Tour Champions tour.
Francesco Molinari
PGA Tour victories
3
Best 2021 finishes
T8 at Genesis Invitational and American Express
T10 at Farmers Insurance Open
World ranking
No. 151
FedEx Cup points
No. 136
Notable
• Has five international victories, including 2018 Open Championship.
• Has played for Europe on three Ryder Cup teams.
• Native of Torino, Italy.
Jason Dufner
PGA Tour victories
5
Best 2021 finish
T18 at John Deere Classic
FedEx Cup points
No. 161
Notable
• Won 2013 PGA Championship.
• Played for 2012 Ryder Cup and 2013 Presidents Cup teams.
Padraig Harrington
PGA Tour victories
6
Best 2021 finish
T4 at PGA Championship
World ranking
No. 152
FedEx Cup points
No. 166
Notable
• Has totaled 20 international victories.
• Won the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008.
• Won the PGA Championship in 2008.
Louis Oosthuizen
PGA Tour victories
1 (13 international victories)
Best 2021 finishes
2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
World ranking
No. 8
FedEx Cup points
No. 6
Notable
• Seems to make the leaderboards at nearly every major championship.
• He is arguably having his best season.
• His only PGA Tour win is the Open Championship in 2010.
Gary Woodland
PGA Tour victories
4
Best 2021 finish
Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship
World ranking
No. 71
FedEx Cup points
No. 119
Notable
• Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour.
• He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs.
Bubba Watson
PGA Tour victories
12
Best 2021 finish
Fourth at The ZOZO Championship
World ranking
No. 63
FedEx Cup points
No. 71
Notable
• He is a two-time Masters winner and is making his fourth appearance at The Wyndham.
• His best finish was a tie for 31st in 2006.
Justin Rose
PGA Tour victories
10
Best 2021 finish
Seventh at The Masters
World ranking
No. 107
FedEx Cup points
No. 134
Notable
• He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs.
• He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.
Harold Varner
PGA Tour victories
None
Best 2021 finish
Tie for 2nd at RBC Heritage
World ranking
'No. 86
FedEx Cup points
73rd
Notable
• East Carolina graduate who was raised in Gastonia tied for seventh last year.
Brandt Snedeker
PGA Tour victories
9
Best 2021 finishes
Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
World ranking
No. 132
FedEx Cup points
No. 91
Notable
• Is a two-time winner of the Wyndham in 2007 and 2018.
• In the first round in 2018 he shot a course-record 59.
Bill Haas
PGA Tour victories
6
Best 2021 finish
Tie for 25th at Palmetto Championship at Congaree
World ranking
No. 672
FedEx Cup points
No. 205
Notable
• Won the 2011 FedEx Cup points championship and will be making his 17th appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
• Has earned more than $30 million since joining the tour in 2004 after graduating from Wake Forest.
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour victories
None
Best 2021 finish
2nd at The Masters
World ranking
No. 30
FedEx Cup points
Not eligible
Notable
• Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.
• He suffered a back injury at the Open Championship and withdrew.
Webb Simpson
PGA Tour victories
7
Best 2021 finish
T4 Sony Open in Hawaii
World ranking
No. 16
FedEx Cup points
No. 53
Notable
• Won the Wyndham in 2011 and was third last year.
• He has recorded a top-three finish in each of his last four appearances.
Jason Day
PGA Tour victories
12
Best 2021 finish
T7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Vivint Houston Open
World ranking
No. 70
FedEx Cup points
No. 95
Notable
• International team in 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cups
• Played Wyndham in 2008 but missed cut
Tommy Fleetwood
Victories
Six international
Best 2021 finishes
T5 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
T10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
T14 Wells Fargo Championship
World ranking
No. 34
FedEx Cup points
No. 128
Notable
• The native and resident of Southport, England, will represent Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics
• European Ryder Cup team in 2018
• T59 in 2020 in in first Wyndham appearance.