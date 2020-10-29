Watch: Tree falls onto home in Rockingham County

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Even as officials of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools dithered over whether — and how soon — to reopen campuses to the littlest kids, …
After an LLC tore down a historic home in Winston-Salem, the corporation's attorney "the reason they bought it is that they don't want (redevelopment) to change the neighborhood."
A shooting left a 58-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A Forsyth County judge ruled in favor of a former Wake Forest Baptist doctor accused of inserting a device into a woman during surgery without…
The surge in daily COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend with the second-highest total in Forsyth County and third-highest statewide for t…
Fresh on the heels of a merger between Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health announced earlier this month, Atrium on Friday announced $…
A Forsyth County man was indicted Monday on charges that he murdered a Winston-Salem woman in December 2018 and then dumped her body in a tras…
Reports are coming in of multiple trees down in Forsyth County.
Sonni Williams, who teaches at a pre-kindergarten center housed in the Academy at Middle Fork, was relieveed when she heard that students won'…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.