Water billing woes plague residents dependent on private company for service

Astride the Davidson-Forsyth county line, the Rocklyn neighborhood looks like a lot of nearby developments in an area teeming with growth.

Newer, well-kept homes line roads cut into a rolling landscape once used for farming. A neighborhood pool sits on a side street, and more new houses are being built.

Mailing addresses are listed in Clemmons, with its bustling commercial areas five minutes away.

Just up Frye Bridge Road, residents heading into town for groceries or gas drive right by the Neilson water treatment plant, a key piece of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth utility system.

And therein lies the source of a problem for some Rocklyn residents.

Some houses in Rocklyn get their water and sewer service from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission. Others, however, rely on a private company that supplies the same services using the same infrastructure.

And for some residents, that arrangement has resulted in monthly water/sewer bills approaching $400 with no solution in sight.

“Our April bill went from about $80 to $400,” said resident Greg Barker. “They said our usage went from 6,000 gallons to 25,000. Look at my yard and you can see that’s not the case.”

Drastic billing changes

On paper, residents of Rocklyn (and similar developments) enjoy certain advantages.

The neighborhood is a suburb with a country feel to it. Property taxes are lower in Davidson County, for instance.

But what many people don’t know is that the same house can come with a private contract for water and sewer services in which rates are set by a for-profit company rather than a municipality.

And that can mean if a homeowner has an issue, getting it resolved may be tricky even if the company is large enough to be regulated by the N.C. Utilities Commission. Companies that sell water to fewer than 15 customers are exempt from that requirement.

“Unless you have your own well, in N.C. you will receive water utility service from either a municipal utility system or a private utility system,” wrote Sam Watson, a spokesman for the Utilities Commission in an email.

Developers install water and wastewater systems when they build neighborhoods, Watson wrote, and then transfer ownership of the pipe, lines and pumps to a private utility company.

That’s what happened in Rocklyn.

A private utility called the Old North State Water Company, a subsidiary of Integra based in Birmingham, Ala., bought the water system in 2018 for $500 per single-family home. “It was noted that ONSWC expected to serve 77 water and wastewater customers in Rocklyn,” Watson wrote.

It’s generally a smooth process. Bills from private utilities are close to those for homeowners hooked into city water and sewer.

That was the case for the first year or so after Baker moved into his house in early 2021; $80 a month for water and sewer won’t break the bank.

In April, that changed for Barker and several dozen other homeowners — in some cases drastically.

“It’s a lack of consistency,” Barker said. “I’ve heard of people taking second jobs to deal with high bills.”

Looking for resolution

Opening that April bill nearly caused Barker to pass out. “It had to be a mistake,” he said.

He and his wife Doreen paid it. There wasn’t much choice; you can’t live without water. Then Barker started trying to find the cause — and some answers.

Emails sent to Old North State representatives were of little help. Company officials suggested that perhaps the Barkers had a leak. “The house is a year old,” he said. “We’d see evidence if that was it.”

And other neighbors — Barker said perhaps as many as 40 — were experiencing similar issues. That’d be a big leak.

Another company representative, Barker said, suggested last month that a faulty water meter might be the problem. But as of Wednesday, no one from the company followed up.

Barker said that, for months, they were billed for water but not sewer service and wonders whether that is playing a role in the surge in billing. “Or maybe they’re trying to recoup expenses from tying into the municipal system,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bigger bills kept coming. July’s was for $243.41.

“You will need to contact customer service/billing department … I do not handle customers or billing,” wrote Erica Cochran, the company’s builder and developer relations manager/property manager.

Customer services and billing didn’t respond to written questions about Rocklyn.

At wit’s end, Barker contacted his state senator’s office and the consumer services division of the utilities commission.

“That is the first point of contact for customers, and the public staff attempts to informally resolve the customer’s complaint,” Watson wrote. “If that proves unsuccessful, the customer may file a formal complaint.”

If that happens, Watson wrote, the Utilities Commision “may ultimately hold a hearing and have to rule on (it).”

And that could take awhile.

“We never would have bought the house if this had been disclosed,” Barker said.

