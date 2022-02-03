Water contamination a possibility near fertilizer plant fire. Runoff could hit creeks, streams, expert says

Chemicals being carried into Winston-Salem’s drainage system in runoff from the site of a fertilizer plant fire have the potential to produce sometimes-toxic algae if large enough amounts reach downstream creeks that ultimately feed the Yadkin River, an expert in marine microbiology warned Thursday.
“It all depends how much ammonium nitrate makes it thorough,” Hans Paerl, the Kenan Professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences told the Journal Thursday.
About 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, one of the most-common ingredients used in fertilizer, was stored at the Winston Weaver Co. facility before the fire, according to emergency officials.
A steady rain and renewed efforts by firefighters to contain the flames Thursday intensified runoff from the site into the wastewater system, Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Thursday. Rain is forecast to continue Friday.
State and local public health agencies said Thursday they were looking for possible contamination of waterways near the site. A contractor hired by the city was working to construct a berm to block at least some of the runoff, the chief said.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in conjunction with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources, issued a “precautionary advisory” for Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill Creek and Muddy Creek, including the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“There is currently an ongoing investigation to determine the extent of the impacts from this fire to the identified waterways,” Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson said in a press release.
Muddy Creek flows directly into the Yadkin River.
Paerl, from UNC, said harmful types of algae produce toxins that can make people and animals sick. So-called blue-green algae is among the most common of the toxic types, he added.
However, blue-green algae and other potentially dangerous forms only “bloom” — either at the surface or attached to the floor of waterways — in warmer weather. Whether that ultimately happens as a result of the Winston Weaver fire depends on how much ammonium nitrate makes it into the creeks and remains until summer, Paerl noted.
Winston-Salem’s three treatment plants for drinking water are on the Yadkin River but upstream from the area potentially affected by runoff from the fire.
Forsyth County urged residents to be on the lookout for “plumes, sheens or fish kills,” and to avoid Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill Creek and Muddy Creek.
Anyone encountering signs of potential contamination is urged to call 336-776-9800.