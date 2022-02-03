Water contamination a possibility near fertilizer plant fire. Runoff could hit creeks, streams, expert says

Water contamination a possibility near fertilizer plant fire

Chemicals being carried into Winston-Salem’s drainage system in runoff from the site of a fertilizer plant fire have the potential to produce sometimes-toxic algae if large enough amounts reach downstream creeks that ultimately feed the Yadkin River, an expert in marine microbiology warned Thursday.

“It all depends how much ammonium nitrate makes it thorough,” Hans Paerl, the Kenan Professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences told the Journal Thursday.

About 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, one of the most-common ingredients used in fertilizer, was stored at the Winston Weaver Co. facility before the fire, according to emergency officials.

A steady rain and renewed efforts by firefighters to contain the flames Thursday intensified runoff from the site into the wastewater system, Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Thursday. Rain is forecast to continue Friday.

State and local public health agencies said Thursday they were looking for possible contamination of waterways near the site. A contractor hired by the city was working to construct a berm to block at least some of the runoff, the chief said.