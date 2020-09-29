Water disconnections on past due bills set to resume in Forsyth. Oct. 30 is the payment plan deadline.

The City-County Utilities Department is resuming late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic, but Winston-Salem and Forsyth residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan, officials said.
Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections if they pay monthly installments on the past-due amounts and pay new bills on time.
Executive orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper waived fees and disconnections for customers unable to pay their water and sewer bills because of the impact of the coronavirus.
That grace period ran from March 31 through July 29, but City-County Utilities did not immediately resume late fees and disconnections at that time.
Since early March, the city has been encouraging customers to call CityLink if they were experiencing financial hardship and to make payments if possible to keep from piling up unpaid amounts.
Those who were unable to keep up with their payments now have to set up a payment plan to avoid disconnection, officials said.
City-County Utilities officials said that letters have been mailed to about 15,000 customers who are 60 days or more past due on their water and sewer bills.
The average amount owed on a delinquent balance was about $300, officials said.
The payment plans for past-due accounts involve making up to nine equal monthly payments, with no interest charged.
But only those who sign up for the payment plan by Oct. 30 can avoid fees and possible disconnection of service.
The division said that anyone who needs extra help with their bills will be referred to local agencies for financial assistance.
The City-County Utilities Division reported last month that past-due billings had risen to $3.5 million, an amount 80% higher than the previous year.
On top of that, late fees and penalties that have been waived amount to more than $1.6 million. That's money the utilities division will never collect.
The water and sewer system here is financially robust, and the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at a time that gave officials the opportunity to adjust the system's budget accordingly.
Its fund balance — money left over after expenses — is expected to reach $133.7 million by the end of June 2021.
For the current fiscal year, with the coronavirus impact in mind, officials adjusted the system's revenue down to $111 million, compared to almost $122 the year before.
The system also did not budget revenue from late fees or penalties for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Utility officials said the governor's orders require allowing residents at least six months to pay overdue bills and that the local system is going over and above that, as well as extending the grace period two months beyond July 29.
For more information on making payment arrangements, go to cityofws.org/paywater, then call CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000 to enroll.
Officials said people can also visit the utilities customer service counter between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St. in Winston-Salem. Face coverings must be worn in the building.
336-727-7369
