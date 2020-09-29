Water disconnections on past due bills set to resume in Forsyth. Oct. 30 is the payment plan deadline.

The City-County Utilities Department is resuming late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic, but Winston-Salem and Forsyth residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan, officials said.

Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections if they pay monthly installments on the past-due amounts and pay new bills on time.

Executive orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper waived fees and disconnections for customers unable to pay their water and sewer bills because of the impact of the coronavirus.

That grace period ran from March 31 through July 29, but City-County Utilities did not immediately resume late fees and disconnections at that time.

Since early March, the city has been encouraging customers to call CityLink if they were experiencing financial hardship and to make payments if possible to keep from piling up unpaid amounts.

Those who were unable to keep up with their payments now have to set up a payment plan to avoid disconnection, officials said.

City-County Utilities officials said that letters have been mailed to about 15,000 customers who are 60 days or more past due on their water and sewer bills.