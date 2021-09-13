Water main break closes Bethabara Road, could disrupt water service in Winston-Salem

Bethabara Road remains closed to traffic between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem because of a water main break, city-county utility officials said Monday afternoon.

The road has been compromised at Monarcas Creek, and all drivers are advised to avoid the area. Motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians must also remain behind the barricades for their own safety and that of workers.

The water line serving apartments in the immediate vicinity is currently being repaired.

There is a potential for customers to see discolored water and/or fluctuation of water pressure in the surrounding areas.

Residents who lose water service should turn their water heater circuit breakers to the off position. People with gas water heaters can contact the gas company if they have questions.

Officials said people should avoid opening any faucets or flushing any toilets during this time. This will help minimize air in the system. If the water is discolored after service has been restored, flush the lines through a bathtub faucet first for a short period. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, contact City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

