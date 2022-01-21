 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main breaks in downtown Winston-Salem.
A water main break has led to icy conditions in a section of downtown on Friday, according Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

Downtown Water Main Break

Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue is closed due to a water main break on Friday.

Fourth Street is closed between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue for emergency repairs, said utilities department spokeswoman Gale Ketteler. The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Friday.

Downtown Water Main Break

James Herring uses a pipe saw to cut through asphalt to access a water main break on Friday on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pedestrians and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Downtown Water Main Break

John Kline operates a backhoe to dig up the asphalt to access a water main break on Friday on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem.

Ketteler said water service has been affected for just three commercial businesses in the area.

Downtown Water Main Break

City employees watch as John Kline operates a backhoe to dig up the asphalt to access a water main break on Friday on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

