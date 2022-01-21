Water main breaks in downtown Winston-Salem.

A water main break has led to icy conditions in a section of downtown on Friday, according Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
Fourth Street is closed between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue for emergency repairs, said utilities department spokeswoman Gale Ketteler. The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Friday.
Pedestrians and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Ketteler said water service has been affected for just three commercial businesses in the area.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204
John Deem
