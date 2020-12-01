Water pipe breaks at South Peace Haven in Winston-Salem

Amid temperatures in the low 40s, a water pipe broke Tuesday at South Peace Haven and McGregor Road affecting neighborhoods in Winston-Salem and Clemmons, authorities said.
The spill affected homes and businesses from U.S. 421 to Kinnamon Road, said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The pipe broke about 3:30 p.m.
A crew with the utilities department was expected to repair the broken water pipe by midnight, Ketteler said.
