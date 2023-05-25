Parts of downtown Winston-Salem will be without water and a section of Fourth Street closed service for much of Thursday afternoon after a contractor damaged a water main, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
The closure is between Spring and Poplar streets as workers carry out emergency repairs. Customers from Broad to Marshall streets are impacted.
Water service is expected to be restored later this evening, utilities spokeswoman Gale Ketteler said.
“A contractor was performing other work and accidentally hit the water main,” Ketteler said. “We’re getting it fixed as quickly as possible.”
Any updates will be posted online at cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1248.