Water service temporarily shut off along Duggins Street for water main repairs

KERNERSVILLE – Water service along Duggins Street from Osneck Land to Dewey Street was shut down Sunday for emergency repairs to the water main, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities department.

The service interruption impacts residents of the Springbrook Apartments. One lane of traffic on Duggins Street is closed. Utilities officials expect the work to be finished by 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you live in the affected area, the Utilities department recommends taking the following steps:

Turn off the water heater circuit breaker. If you use gas to heat the water, contact the gas company with questions.

Avoid turning on faucets or flushing toilets during the shutdown. Doing so minimizes air in the system.

If water is discolored after service is restored, turn on the water in a bathtub to allow it to flush the lines. If water does not clear in a reasonable time, call City Link 311 or (336) 727-8000.

