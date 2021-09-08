Water woes in Stokes jail causing worry for inmates and their families

As you might imagine, Angela Frazier has plenty to worry about with her child, an adult, serving time in the Stokes County Jail.
Anxiety over paying the proverbial debt owed to society, worry over physical and mental well-being and concerns about what happens post-release all spring to mind.
Water, a basic life necessity, should not be one of those things, though.
Yet that’s where Frazier found herself when she sent out a desperate plea for help when water service was cut off for hours — a too-frequent occurrence, she says — to more than 100 inmates.
“It seems to be happening over and over, and I’m not understanding why,” Frazier said. “They can’t wash their hands. That’s unsanitary and with COVID it’s dangerous.
“I’m just not sure what I can do and it doesn’t seem like anybody cares.”
Unfortunately for Frazier and hundreds of others with loved ones serving time, that’s not an uncommon feeling.
Issue of health and safety
Frazier said she has placed calls and sent emails to a range of officials in Stokes County asking questions about the interruptions in water service.
“It’s just crazy,” she said.
The problem, according to county officials, is more widespread than just the jail. Periodic water leaks, Chief Deputy Eric Cone said, have forced officials to cut the water three or four times over the past few months.
Shannon Shaver, the acting county manager, wrote in an email that the county “had a water incident on Sunday August 22 in which the entire Town of Danbury was out of water.”
Water tanks at the jail ran low, Shaver wrote, and so the county was forced to turn it off for three hours.
“Toilets were all flushed at that time and the water was turned off again to the toilets and then restored for showering, hand washing and drinking water,” Shaver wrote.
More than 100 inmates — the jail’s capacity is 156, and the daily count runs between 100 and 120, Cone said — with no access to restrooms for hours.
Unsanitary and if we’re being honest, it’s just gross.
Frazier was told by her child that one inmate resorted to using a potato chip bag to clear a clogged toilet.
(We’re keeping her offspring’s name and conviction private. For these purposes, they don’t matter. The offense was a misdemeanor and the sentence short enough to be served in a county jail rather than a state prison.)
Cone said that during the Aug. 22 outage, jail officials worked quickly to make sure that water jugs were brought in and that the immediate problem seemed to be a break in the water line.
The trouble is not limited to the jail. Periodic water leaks, Cone said, have occurred three or four times in recent months and have not lasted very long.
“It’s all of Danbury, the town water system,” he said. “Not just the jail, but the public library and the county government complex.”
The problem there, obviously, is that a library patron can get up and leave if the water gets cut off. County employees shower and wash their clothes at home.
To them, a water outage is an inconvenience — not a danger or a health risk.
A judicial order
I can hear the muttering — and the angry keyboard strokes — firing up now.
Crooks and thugs. Stack ‘em up like cordwood and put ‘em to work. Who cares?
It’s not a straight line from Yadkin County to periodic and hopefully easy-to-resolve water issues in the Stokes County Jail
But there are parallels in that Yadkin County, in the 2000s, had trouble with its jail, too.
Problems at its facility, including issues with plumbing and safety, that had festered for years prompted Superior Court Judge John O. Craig in 2006 to order the county to build a new jail.
Some elected officials still dragged their feet to the point where the judge threatened contempt of court and scheduled a show-cause hearing.
And in the summer of 2009, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services ordered most of the jail shut down following extensive problems with plumbing.
Who cares? It’s just jailbirds.
The county had to move more than 50 inmates to other counties and pay roughly $2,500 a day through January 2010.
Stokes County’s issue, per the acting manager, is nowhere near as dire.
Still, there are parallels in how we think about — and treat — the tens of thousands of inmates in the nation’s jails and prisons.
Providing running water and working sanitation is basic. The inmates, after all, are daughters, sons, mothers and fathers.
Just ask Angela Frazier.
