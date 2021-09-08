Water woes in Stokes jail causing worry for inmates and their families

The problem, according to county officials, is more widespread than just the jail. Periodic water leaks, Chief Deputy Eric Cone said, have forced officials to cut the water three or four times over the past few months.

Shannon Shaver, the acting county manager, wrote in an email that the county “had a water incident on Sunday August 22 in which the entire Town of Danbury was out of water.”

Water tanks at the jail ran low, Shaver wrote, and so the county was forced to turn it off for three hours.

“Toilets were all flushed at that time and the water was turned off again to the toilets and then restored for showering, hand washing and drinking water,” Shaver wrote.

More than 100 inmates — the jail’s capacity is 156, and the daily count runs between 100 and 120, Cone said — with no access to restrooms for hours.

Unsanitary and if we’re being honest, it’s just gross.

Frazier was told by her child that one inmate resorted to using a potato chip bag to clear a clogged toilet.